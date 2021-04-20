Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

