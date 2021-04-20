Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABG opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

