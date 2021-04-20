Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of ASND traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,422. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

