ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 216 ($2.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,100 ($66.63). 360,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,531.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,019.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

