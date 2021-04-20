Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

