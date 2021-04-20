AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 665,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,127,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

