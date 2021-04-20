Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Shares Down 0.3%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.76. 15,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 35,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

