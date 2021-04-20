Asura Coin One Day Volume Reaches $276.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Asura Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Asura Coin has a market cap of $50,754.06 and $276.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asura Coin Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 coins. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

