ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.85. 163,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$34.43 and a 52 week high of C$43.15.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.