ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.65

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.65 and traded as high as C$42.53. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.48, with a volume of 248,563 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.65.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

