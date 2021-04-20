Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.50. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 718,631 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

