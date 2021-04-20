Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Up 3.2%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.18. 1,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

