Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AY opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

