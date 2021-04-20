Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.