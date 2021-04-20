Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Up 2.7%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 14,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,223,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.