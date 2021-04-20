Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Cap of $10.16 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.