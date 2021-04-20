Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.85 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.29 million and $2.85 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00274048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.55 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.04 or 0.00901920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00633222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.