ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.