AtromG8 Price Down 20.2% This Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $75,119.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00964277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.74 or 0.00651687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.30 or 0.99577944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

