AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,694 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AT&T by 36.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

