AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.