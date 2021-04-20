Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys 2,030 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

