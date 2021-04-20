Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

