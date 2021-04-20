Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

