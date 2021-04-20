Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

