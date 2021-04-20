Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

