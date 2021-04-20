Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 850 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $380.72 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average of $295.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

