Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 551,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

