Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 901 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 18.0% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 12.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 44,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

