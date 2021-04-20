Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.86 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

