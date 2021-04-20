Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,048. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

