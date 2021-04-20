Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.90. 37,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

