AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

NYSE AN opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

