Autonio Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $22.91 million and $1.26 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00274691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.06 or 0.00929278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00650876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.35 or 0.99274486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars.

