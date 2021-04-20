Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.40 by Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been assigned a C$0.40 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:XLY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,837. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

