Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $291.80

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291.80 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 3821420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.06).

The firm has a market cap of £656.24 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.83.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

