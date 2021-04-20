Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53. 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$32.42 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.0099671 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

