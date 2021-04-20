Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.35

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 332.35 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 412.60 ($5.39). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 411.40 ($5.37), with a volume of 12,873,080 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market cap of £16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

