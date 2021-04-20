Aware (AWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.