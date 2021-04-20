Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.29. Aware shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 40,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aware by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

