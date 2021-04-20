AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.49

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.49 ($22.93) and traded as high as €23.79 ($27.98). AXA shares last traded at €23.71 ($27.89), with a volume of 10,280,112 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

