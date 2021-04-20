Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Down 35.4% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $838,448.56 and $104,073.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

