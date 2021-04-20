Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $8.03 million and $71,610.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00282613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.43 or 0.00988123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.00661001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.42 or 0.99411501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,355,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,271,819 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.