B. Riley Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

