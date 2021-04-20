B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.03

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.03 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 602086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,326,697.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,045 shares of company stock worth $748,690 and have sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

