Badger DAO Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $302.74 million and $44.78 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $35.18 or 0.00061848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,505 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

