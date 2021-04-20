Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down to $96.61

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.61, but opened at $94.00. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 3,594 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

