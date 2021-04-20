Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $55.35 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $55.35 or 0.00098775 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $384.33 million and $170.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

