Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $178,178.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Banano has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $178,178.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00190102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,834,705 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

