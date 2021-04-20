Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BNMDF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

