Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BNMDF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

